LET THEM GOVERN : NCUBE

THE MDC Alliance has said it will not work with other Zimbabweans to develop the country but will remain in opposition mode despite President Mnangagwa’s calls for unity and a national collective consensus in rebuilding the economy.



President Mnangagwa, in his inauguration speech on Sunday, called for unity saying there were greater things that united the country against those that divided it.



“To all my colleagues and other political parties who contested in the just ended harmonised elections, especially those represented in Parliament, I exhort us to commit ourselves to collectively develop our motherland. We are all Zimbabweans; what unites us is greater than what could ever divide us,” said President Mnangagwa.





However, the Mr Nelson Chamisa-led MDC Alliance has decided that it will not co-operate towards uniting the people following a toxic election season.





MDC Alliance spokesperson Professor Welshman Ncube said they will maintain their opposition stance of just opposing.





“Elections are for purposes of people choosing a political party and leaders. Zanu-PF says it has been chosen by the people, the Constitutional Court has confirmed that but we dispute that that outcome represents the will of the people,” said Prof Ncube.





“And the normal thing in any situation is that those who have won form the government and those who have lost take their seat in the opposition and oppose that government until the next election. That is what our democratic system allows. Zanu-PF has been confirmed by the Supreme Court that they won the election. Let them govern.”





The MDCs have a history of opposing the ruling party to the point of fighting development issues to the detriment of citizens.

They engaged the West to impose sanctions that have caused untold suffering among ordinary people.





Pro Ncube said it was not the opposition’s mandate to contribute towards uniting the people.

This is despite other opposition parties that contested the July 30 harmonised elections heeding President Mnangagwa’s calls for national unity in rebuilding the country’s economy.





Alliance for People’s Agenda president Dr Nkosana Moyo said although his party did not win any Parliamentary seat, it would continue pushing for better economic management.





The Dr Thokozani Khupe-led MDC-T attended President Mnangagwa’s inauguration and congratulated him for his ascendency to power with her deputy Mr Obert Gutu reiterating the need for the country to rebuild moving forward.





Meanwhile, Prof Ncube said the MDC Alliance would remain a mother party for seven political outfits.





“The purpose of an Alliance is to create a political organisation to contest and win an election. And if you lose an election, you continue as such an Alliance in the opposition because we have been thrust in the position of an opposition party and the MDC Alliance has Members of Parliament who will be in Parliament for the next five years representing an Alliance. You have councils, virtually all urban councils in Zimbabwe, which will be controlled by the Alliance. The Alliance will run those councils for the next five years,” said Prof Ncube.





“Every member, every leader remains a leader in their political party, the Alliance remains an Alliance with the membership and leadership as constituted by the constituency element of the Alliance.” Herald