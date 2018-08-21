JAPAJAPA ARRESTED IN GWERU

MDC Alliance activist Paddington Japajapa, who was wanted by the police on allegations of inciting party supporters to embark on an illegal demonstration in Harare soon after the July 30 harmonised elections, has been arrested.



Japajapa was arrested in Gweru on Sunday and was taken to Harare Central Police Station for further investigations. He is likely to appear in court today.





Police sources in Harare confirmed that Japajapa was still assisting them with investigations.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police recently issued a statement saying they were looking for nine senior MDC-Alliance officials, including Japajapa, Tendai Biti and Morgen Komichi, on allegations of inciting the illegal demonstration.





Biti and Komichi have since been arrested and are appearing in court. Six people died and property worth thousands of dollars was destroyed during the violent demonstration that has received wide condemnation.

At least 27 people were arrested following the disturbances. Among those that were arrested was former Harare South legislator Shadreck Mashayamombe, while 18 others were picked up at Harvest House in Harare.





The other MDC-Alliance functionaries which are still being sought by police are Happymore Chidziva, Jim Kunaka, Mafaiti Mubaiwa, Jeff Tafadzwa Chaitezvi, Lovejoy Chitengu and Chamunorwa Madya. Herald