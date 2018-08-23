I NEVER ENDORSED ELECTIONS : KHUPE





THE breakaway MDC-T faction led by Thokozani Khupe has made an about-turn, dismissing earlier reports that it endorsed the disputed July 30 harmonised elections as free, fair and credible.





Khupe had reportedly endorsed the poll results and said the elections were largely peaceful and free.





“Contrary to propaganda doing the rounds on social media, MDC-T president Dr Thokozani Khupe did not endorse 2018 harmonised elections as free and fair. We also have our own reservations and complaints have been lodged with Zec,” MDC-T spokesperson Linda Masarira said in a statement.





“The MDC-T will abide by whatever verdict the Constitutional Court [ConCourt] will pass. We are committed to ensuring equal opportunities for all Zimbabweans and work tirelessly to ensure sustainable human development.”





Khupe’s MDC-T was also cited as one of the respondents in a ConCourt application by the MDC Alliance challenging the presidential results.





The ConCourt started sitting yesterday to hear the petition.





The country has been on edge following the disputed election results, and war veterans further stoked tensions in veiled threats against the opposition on Tuesday.





Masarira, however, said there should be no lives lost over political rows, particularly on issues to do with electoral disputes.





“We are calling upon all stakeholders of Zimbabwe, that is political parties, war veterans, social movements and the electorate, to abide by the principles and values of our Constitution in our quest to foster unity in our diversity, peace and stability,” she said.





“No one deserves to die for holding a differing political opinion or to be insulted for subscribing to a different political ideology.



