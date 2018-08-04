HOOKER FOUND DEAD IN HARARE





A SUSPECTED sex worker in the Kuwadzana suburb of Harare was on Tuesday morning found dead a few metres from the local council offices in a suspected case of murder.





A NewsDay news crew visited the scene, which is in a secluded place just a few metres away from Kuwadzana municipality offices.





Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed receiving a report of a case of sudden death.





“We are investigating a case of a 17-year-old who was attacked and strangled to death. We are trying to find out what transpired and who the culprits behind the murder are,” Nyathi said.





A local resident said they no longer felt safe in the area.





“We are now living in fear and cannot believe such things are happening in our area,” she said on condition of anonymity. “Something must be done soon to ensure that we are safe. Criminals must be imprisoned.”





An informal trader at the shopping centre said the deceased was popularly known as Charity and used to be one of her customers.



