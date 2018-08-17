MDC-Alliance has been accused of trying to impose its choice for the
The five are former mayor Councillor Hamutendi Kombayi, incumbent Clr Charles Chikozho, Clr Albert Chirau, Clr Josiah Makombe and Clr Cleopas Shiri.
Clrs Kombayi, Chikozho, Chirau, Makombe and Shiri are ward treasurer, provincial secretary for legal affairs, provincial secretary for ICT, provincial treasurer and provincial vice chairperson for Midlands South, respectively.
The invitation of the five has since raised the ire of the other 11 interested candidates and residents.
The candidate who will be chosen by the party’s leadership will automatically land the post as the party’s councillors who dominate council are supposed to elect the candidate as mayor during their first meeting.
Clrs Kombayi, Chirau and Chikozho confirmed attending the interviews, which they said were free and fair.
“Yes, that is correct I attended the mayoral interviews that were conducted in Harare last week,” he said.
“They were free and fair and we await results from the party.”
GRUMBLINGS AS MDC PICKS MAYORS
MDC-Alliance has been accused of trying to impose its choice for the
Gweru mayoral post after inviting only five of the 16 MDC-Alliance
councillors interested in the post for interviews in Harare last week.
