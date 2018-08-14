GRINGO : I NEED $25K

Actor Lazarus “Gringo” Boora says he is appealing for financial help so that he can successfully deliver his productions.





The celebrated comedian said financial constraints are still hindering his progress and he needs $25 000.



He also appealed to the responsible authorities to consider people specialising in arts.

“I have new stuff but financial constraints are stalling my progress. As we speak I have two scripts ready but there is no money to process them. “Arts industry should be treated the same like sport and tourism among others.”



He added: “Arts industry is being neglected in this country; I am appealing to the responsible authorities to intervene. We educate and entertain people in a humorous way but in return we are not benefiting a lot.



“At the moment I need $25 000 for one production and I am sure if I get that money I will be able to produce a quality product.



“All the proceeds will be channelled towards the second production.” Gringo also told this publication that if arts industry is fully sponsored it can grow just like Nollywood, Hollywood and Bollywood among others.



“Through art we can build schools, churches and hospitals that will benefit the community.

“This can only happen if we get sponsorship.





“We have a lot to offer to the community and we also market our culture,” he said. h metro