GOVT PLOUGHS ON WITH ED INAUGURATION PREPS





Preparations for the inauguration of President elect, Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa are in progress and the exact date will be determined by whether the opposition MDC Alliance, which is contesting the presidential outcome, files its appeal within the seven days after the announcement of the results.





The Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, Ziyambi Ziyambi says even if the opposition files their appeal before the deadline on Friday, the President elect can be inaugurated within a space of 48 hours if the Constitutional Court rules in his favour.





“It is our mandate as the government to prepare for the inauguration of the President elect, and so far, we have been checking if the MDC Alliance has appealed. Up to now they have not, so we are progressing with the preparations. If the opposition fails to beat the deadline, the law is straightforward, the President elect can be inaugurated with 48 hours,” explained Minister Ziyambi.’





In the event that the MDC Alliance files before the deadline, then the constitutional court will have the final decision to stop the inauguration or allow it to be conducted within a period of 14 days.





“If they contest the outcome, the court will have two weeks to decide, but if it happens that the court decides quickly in favour of the MDC Alliance, then the inauguration is stopped to pave way for probably a runoff, but if the ruling favours the incumbent president, then inauguration will take place within 48 hours,” he emphasised.



