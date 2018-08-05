The Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, Ziyambi Ziyambi says President Elect, Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa will be inaugurated on or after 12 August, 2018.





The results of the presidential elections were announced early Thursday morning with Cde Mnangagwa winning by 50.8 percent, while his closest rival, Nelson Chamisa got 44.3 percent of the vote.





Three days after the announcement, Minister Ziyambi was at hand to clarify the law and put to rest recent speculation on social media platforms over the purported delays in the swearing in of Cde Mnangagwa.





“According to section 94 of the constitution, the inauguration of the president is supposed to be done on the 9th day after the declaration of the results by the independent electoral commission……so what has happened is that we have started counting from the day when the results were announced when Justice [Priscilla] Chigumba declared that Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa is the duly elected President of Zimbabwe. If you count from Friday, you will realise that the inauguration day comes on Sunday [12 August 2018]. You might also want to know that a president continues to be president until another one in sworn in, so President Mnangagwa continues to be president and his new term begins when he is sworn in on Sunday,” said Ziyambi.





Giving his acceptance speech on Friday, the President Elect, responded to a question from journalists regarding the matter and he clearly clarified the law.





Cde Mnangagwa has already laid the groundwork and clarified his vision for the country since he took over leadership of the country in November last year to finish the presidential term started former President Robert Mugabe.





His inauguration will see him starting a fresh mandate as the second president of the republic and entrench his mark on Zimbabwe’s new journey into the future. zbc