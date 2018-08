GONO CHALLENGES $89K CHICKEN FEED CLAIM

“It was also agreed that any amount not paid on due date would become due and payable to the plaintiff (Profeeds) and defendant would be liable for interest at the rate of 2% above the publicly quoted prime overdraft rate charged by Standard Chartered Bank,” Profeeds said. Between March 21 and 28, 2014, Lunar Chickens allegedly took delivery of feed worth $89 517, an amount which remained outstanding to date.