EX MINISTER TO BE BURIED ON SUNDAY

The late former Minister of State for Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs Cde Thokozile Mathuthu’s burial is set for Sunday at the National Heroes Acre.



According to a provisional programme availed to the ZBC News, the body of the late Cde Mathuthu is expected to arrive straight at the Colliery Stadium from the capital on Thursday, then to her Hwange house in Mpumalanga where it will lie in state ahead of the church service and body viewing scheduled for Bulawayo on Friday.



The body will then be flow back to Harare ahead of its burial on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Matabeleland North Province has welcomed the national heroine status accorded to the late former Minister of State as a befitting honour for her immense contribution to the province and entire country during the war of liberation and after independence.



Speaking at the Defence Forces Day celebrations at Somhlolo Stadium in Lupane today, Matabeleland North Minister of State for Provincial Affairs Ambassador Cain Mathema said the province feels honoured by the conferment of the national heroine status to the late Cde Mathuthu and pledged the province’s commitment in ensuring that her dreams about the community will be achieved.



“Our former governor our former deputy minister, member of the Central Committee is no more. She has been declared a national heroine by His Excellency. We are together with the Mathuthu family and will forever be with family because she is one of the heroines of the liberation struggle,” he said.

Other government officials and senior Zanu PF party members said the country has been robbed of a patriotic, hardworking and unwavering cadre who spearheaded several developmental projects in the province.



Cde Mathuthu died on Monday (yesterday) the 13th of August, after a long battle with cancer.

She was 61.