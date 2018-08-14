ELEPHANT TRAMPLES MAN TO DEATH





A MAN from Nyahungwe Village in Chief Chisunga’s area of Mbire District was last week trampled to death by an elephant.





John Chiumbureke was attacked by a stray jumbo in the early hours of last Thursday.





Mbire National Assembly-elect member Cde Douglas Karoro confirmed the incident and reiterated the call for Government to urgently address the human-wildlife conflict which he said was heavily impairing development in the area.





“The human-wildlife conflict needs to be urgently addressed by Government through community participation and stakeholder involvement.





“As it stands now, humans are on the receiving end,” he said. “They cannot go about their daily chores in fear of the wild animals.





“This will lead to increased food insecurity in Mbire as farmers cannot work in their fields.



