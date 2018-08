ED'S LEGITIMACY NIGHTMARE

As a sign of the vastly improved relationship between Zimbabwe and the UK, the British government advanced a US$100 million loan through the Commonwealth Development Corporation (CDC), the UK’s development finance institution and Standard Chartered Bank to Zimbabwean private companies to re-equip and increase capacity utilisation. The financial package, the first direct commercial loan by the UK to Zimbabwe in more than 20 years was seen as a massive vote of confidence in Mnangagwa who used this development as part of his campaign message in the lead up to the elections last year. It looked like the beginning of the injection of the much-needed funding to breathe life into the country’s comatose economy.