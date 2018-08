ED WILL BE DECLARED WINNER : LAWYER

“So likely there is just going to be the ruling without a full judgement to which the constitutional court will say it will give reasons later. The main issue is that the MDC Alliance lawyers should have brought the V11 forms to court.” Constitutional law expert Greg Linington said all the lawyers were impressive, making it difficult to predict the trial ruling. United Kingdom-based Zimbabwean lawyer Brighton Mutebuka said Mpofu had a spectacular first half of the proceedings and a difficult second period when he came under “sustained” attack because of the absence of the V11 forms. He was also criticised for failing to ask for the “residue” or ballot papers to be unsealed in line with the Electoral Act.