ED TO OPEN HRE AGRI SHOW

President Emmerson Mnangagwa will this Friday officially open the 2018 Harare Agricultural Show.

Zimbabwe Agricultural Society Chief Executive Dr Anxious Masuka confirmed that President Mnangagwa will this Friday make his maiden appearance as the official guest and patron to open the on-going 108th edition of the show.





“His Excellency Cde ED Mnangagwa is our guest of honour this year,” said Dr Masuka.





The show, which has recorded the biggest number of exhibitors compared to previous shows, with organisers running out of space, will see Vice President Retired General Dr Constantino Chiwenga officiating at the Agribusiness Conference on Wednesday to be attended by more than 400 business executives, including President Mnangagwa.





“Dr Chiwenga will grace the conference to unpack this year’s theme: ‘Field to Industry: Produce, Connect and Develop’,” added Dr Masuka.



