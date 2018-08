ED LAWYERS NOW PANICKING : CHAMISA LAWYER

“Section 93 (3) of the Constitution provides that the court ‘must hear and determine the petition or application lodged under subsection (1) with 14 days after the date of lodgement’. The word ‘must’ is not used to mark only the obligation in respect of the time limit within which the acts designating the duty imposed must be carried out. The word is also used to indicate to the court that it is under obligation to treat the petition or application in the manner prescribed and not in any other way.