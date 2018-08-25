ED INAUGURATION THIS SUNDAY





President-elect Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa says his inauguration will take place tomorrow in line with country’s constitution.





The President revealed this today in Harare after attending a post-elections leadership prayer meeting held in the capital.





The Zimbabwe Council of Churches (ZCC) hosted the prayer meeting at a local hotel.





The prayer session was also attended by Vice President Retired General Dr Constantino Chiwenga, Zanu PF Chairperson Cde Oppah Muchinguri Kashiri, leaders from various political parties and leaders from different church denominations.





Speaking to ZBC News soon after emerging from the prayer meeting, Cde Mnangagwa said his much awaited inauguration is expected to take place this Sunday in line with the country laws.





“According to the law and I have also heard from my Deputy President Chiwenga that I should be inaugurated 48 hours after the time I was declared the president-elect by the court, so it means that it should not be later that end of day tomorrow (Sunday),” he said.’





Cde Mnangagwa hailed the ZCC for organising the post-elections leadership prayer meeting and called on all opposition party leaders to uphold the peace and tranquility which is prevailing in the country until the next elections and beyond.





“It was a short notice by the church leaders the ZCC, but I managed to attend. I commend the church leaders for organising the post-election prayer meeting which brings us together regardless of political affiliation. I urge them to continue doing this…we need peace, unity and that we should continue preaching this,” said the president-elect.





The Secretary General of the ZCC Reverend Dr Kenneth Mtata says the prayer session was aimed at bringing all leaders together with one common cause for a smooth transition to re-build a prosperous Zimbabwe.



