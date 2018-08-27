ED HANDS OVER 90 CARS TO CHIEFS

Zimbabwe’s internal and international engagement was exhibited at President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s inauguration in Harare yesterday.

Cde Mnangagwa said this while addressing traditional leaders at the handing over of more than 90 Isuzu vehicles to chiefs in Harare today.

He said the handing over of the vehicles to traditional leaders is in line with his promise soon after taking over the reigns of power last year, when he said chiefs need to be respected and should have decent transport and accommodation.

President Mnangagwa, who pledged to avail more resources to chiefs, said he delayed distributing the vehicles during the election period as this could have been misconstrued by some.

He also said foreign leaders and some local political leaders who attended his inauguration is a sign of respect given to him and his government, adding that the absence of the MDC Alliance leadership at the National Sports Stadium yesterday is a sign of immaturity on the part of the leaders.

On the congratulatory message from former president Robert Mugabe, Cde Mnangagwa said it might mean that he did not vote for the opposition as he had promised.