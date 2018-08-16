ED BEEFS UP SECURITY





PRESIDENT-ELECT Emmerson Mnangagwa has beefed up his security since June when he escaped a bomb explosion in Bulawayo, and was on Tuesday literally suffocating with at least 40 security aides surrounding him during commemorations of the Defence Forces Day in Harare.





Over 40 security details surround President-elect Emmerson Mnangagwa’s car as he enters the National Sport Stadium on Tuesday for the Defence Forces Day commemorations





Mnangagwa came to power last November on the back of a military intervention, and has since roped in the military to provide his security together with members of the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO).





Acting Information minister Simon Khaya Moyo yesterday could not be drawn to comment on Mnangagwa’s new security measures.





“Ask the people who deal with those issues. There is a whole ministry that deals with such issues or better still, inquire with [presidential spokesperson George] Charamba,” Khaya Moyo said.





Charamba was not immediately available for comment as his mobile phone went unanswered.





Mnangagwa reportedly now has at least five closed circuit television cameras mounted around every area where he will be officiating that are monitored from a central point.





Mnangagwa escaped death by a whisker after a suspected grenade was launched at the Zanu PF leadership as they left the stage following a campaign rally at White City Stadium in Bulawayo on June 23.





The attack, described by the ruling party as an act of “terror”, left two security aides dead and scores injured, including co-Vice President Kembo Mohadi as well as Zanu PF national chairperson Oppah Muchinguri, among others.



