DEFENCE FORCES DAY : CHAMISA STATEMENT

On 15 November 2017 there was a facade of a change of guard. A new dispensation was promised. Zimbabweans welcomed the intervention and there was dancing in the streets. But the dancing was not to last. The people had been deceived. Those who had preached constitutionalism had done so not out of love for the people but out of love for themselves. They immediately took over power for themselves at the highest levels of government in cabinet, in the presidency and in Zanu PF.