DABENGWA CALLS FOR TRANSITIONAL AUTHORITY





OPPOSITION Zapu leader Dumiso Dabengwa yesterday said the country urgently requires a transitional authority to help resolve the current political impasse, where MDC Alliance presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa has disputed President-elect Emmerson Mnangagwa’s victory in the July 30 harmonised elections.





Dabengwa told Southern Eye that the ongoing haggling between Zanu PF and MDC Alliance over election results were hurting the economy and creating unnecessary political tension.





“The people of Zimbabwe have been resilient for over 38 years of oppression and dictatorial rule by the Robert Mugabe regime. They deserve a space of fresh air, hence, they were calling for a fresh start during the November 17, 2017, mass demonstration in Harare,” he said.





“I personally think the best way foward would be to establish a transitional authority which will be a buffer to protect the people of Zimbabwe. We select technocrats, even among the political parties, to work with the transitional authority.”





Dabengwa said people did not have trust in the new government even before it was sworn-in.





“Investors have already thrown doubts that it (Zimbabwe) would be the best destination (in which) to put their money,” he said. “We, therefore, need to come up with a fresh start that would give confidence to both population and international community.”





The intelligence supremo said there were many qualified, neutral and independent-thinking people in Zimbabwe who could be entrusted to lead the transitional arrangement.





The Zapu leader also condemned the military’s heavy-handedness in crushing last week’s demonstrations by MDC Alliance activists.





“For some of us with a military background, it is absolutely inconceivable that anyone would resort to the use of the army with automatic weapons and armed personal carriers over demonstrators whose numbers could have been managed by the police,” Dabengwa said.



