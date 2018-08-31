CROSS BORDER DRIVER CAUGHT WITH LIVE AMMUNITION

A 39-year-old cross-border driver Lungile Msipa who was found in possession of live rounds of ammunition has been granted bail after magistrate Sithembiso Ncube quashed submissions by the investigation officer and the State.



The investigation officer had told the court that Msipa could not be granted bail as they were still investigating the source of the ammunition and also that he was likely to be a flight risk since he was a cross-boarder driver.



Ncube told the court the arguments did not hold water at all.

“The reasons given by the State do not hold water for bail not to be granted.



“The fact that the accused plies the Zim-SA route is not enough reason for someone to abscond as the offences charged are not serious offences at all,” Ncube said.

“The reason the police want to find the source of the firearm has nothing to do with the charges preferred as the charge is possession of ammunition without a valid licence,” Ncube said.



It is the State’s case that on August 28 at about 6am information was received to the effect that there were firearms and ammunition in a white Quantum registration number FP 38TJGP driven by the accused from South Africa to Zimbabwe, meant for carrying out security destabilisation activities in Bulawayo.



The court heard that a team of detectives was assembled to intercept the Quantum.

The Quantum was then intercepted along Gwanda Beitbridge road at Marchbinding about 22 kilometres from Bulawayo.



The vehicle was escorted to Bulawayo Central Police Station where a thorough search was conducted on all passengers leading to the recovery of 1x 38mm special, 2x380mm and 3x7, 65mm live rounds of ammunition, one sachet with 5 grammes of dagga and a pair of blue plastic gloves from the accused persons’ satchel. Daily News