COURT RULING NOT A SURPRISE : ED





After the wholly unnecessary violent protests, we welcomed the legal route which the MDC eventually took to challenge the elections.





We have independent courts and we promised to respect their decision. Just as with the insights received from the international monitors, we will implement all recommendations to further improve our democratic process.





We were not surprised by the court’s decision. The election results were firmly in line with all the pre-election polling, and were entirely consistent with the final tally of ZESN, the largest body of independent observers.





The observers also reiterated that this was the most peaceful, transparent, and credible election Zimbabwe has ever had.





I once again reiterate my call for peace and unity above all. Nelson Chamisa, my door is open and my arms are outstretched, we are one nation, and we must put our nation first.



