COUNCILS COMMISSIONERS NAMED

Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Minister July Moyo has appointed commissions to run local authorities in Mashonaland West until the swearing in of the recently-elected new councillors.



The councillors would be sworn-in after the President’s inauguration.

The appointments were announced through a circular sent to each council dated July 27, 2018, referenced appointment of commissions, which will preside over rural district councils, local boards, town councils, municipalities and cities in Mashonaland West Province.



“According to Section 143 of the Constitution as read with Section 158 of the Rural Districts Councils Act (Chapter 29:13) and Section 80 of the Urban Councils Act (Chapter 29:15) provides that local authorities will be presided over by commissions prior to the swearing in of new councillors, reads the circular. “Commissioners to preside over local authorities on an interim basis, until the new Council is sworn in to strictly adhere to existing statutes in all council activities and operations, avoid making far reaching decisions on behalf of local authorities without consulting the Ministry.







“Commission shall not engage in land or stands allocations, not enter into agreements involving joint ventures, not employ new staff, not deal with tenders and not engage in acquisition and or disposal of council property.





“I am of the belief that the appointments will ease local authorities’ migration of the new council into the next five year term.”





According to circular, the commission to run the City of Kadoma will be made up of Mr Martina Kagogo (chairperson), Ms Mavis Zengeya and Mr Amigo Mhlanga.

The Chegutu Municipality will be run by chairperson Mr Vengai Musengi, while the other members are Mr Tendai Chasauka and local district administrator Mr Tariro Tomu.

In Kariba, Mr Nehemiya Muguti will chair the commission working with Evidence Chikwangwavari and local district administrator Mr Witness Kufa.





At Chinhoyi Municipality, the commission will be headed by chairperson Mr Isaac Mhaka working with Mr Richard Chafausipo and Mr Apinus Runesu, an administrative officer in the district administrator’s office.





The Norton Town Council will be led by Ms Joyce Mukazhu working with Mr Winslow Muyambi Nhamburo and Mr Farisai Kunze.





Mr Patrick Kavhayi will lead the commission running the affairs of Karoi Town Council and will be assisted by Mr Sydney Gatawa and Hurungwe district administrator Mrs Makepeace Muzenda. The Chegutu Rural District Council will be led by a commission headed by Siphelile Mutata, working with Mr Shephered Mandibaya and assistant district administrator Ms Tsitsi Mataki, while Ms Christine Chigwaze will chair the commission running the affairs of the Makonde RDC.





She will be assisted by Makonde assistant district administrator Mr Joseph Manyurapasi and the other commissioner only identified as Mr Masiyambiri. The Zvimba RDC will be led by commission chairman Mr Obey Chagwedera working with Ms Donica Makota and local district administrator Mr A. Tizora.





Mr Godfrey Beremauro will lead the commission heading the Hurungwe RDC and will be assisted by Mr Alaji Mwali Rutanha and Mr Friend Ngirazi, an administrative officer in local DA’s office.

The Sanyati RDC will be run by Mr Kudakwashe Ndiya working with Ms Sibongile Bhebhe and local assistant district administrator Mr Dzosai Muzvidziwa.





Mhondoro-Ngezi chairperson for the commission is Mr Edward Chimedza working with Ms Marble Maukazuva and local district administrator Mrs Fortunate Muzulu.





Mr Crispen Kayi will chair the commission for the Nyaminyami RDC, working with Madeduka Siyajamba and Media Mugandani. Herald