CONCOURT RULING ON FRIDAY

The team raised a lot of allegations, among them that the pre-election environment favoured Zanu PF, that ZEC Chairperson Justice Priscillah Chigumba was conflicted as she was at one point spotted wearing a scarf that has since last year been a trademark of President Mnangagwa, that there was skewed media coverage and that the Voters Roll given to the applicant was not the one used on the day of the elections.