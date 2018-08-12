



Vice President Retired General Constantino Chiwenga is back home from a two day visit to Moscow, Russia.





In Moscow, the Vice President delivered a special message to the Russian government and held meetings with Russian investors interested to do business with the new dispensation in Zimbabwe.





Dr Chiwenga, who is also the Minister of Defence and War Veterans Affairs, also attended the fourth edition of the Russian International Army Games where the Zimbabwe Defence Forces took part in the games for the third time.





Zimbabwean teams participated in tank biathlon, masters of artillery fire, military medical relay, army scout masters and sniper frontier.



