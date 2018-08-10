CHIWENGA IN RUSSIA





Vice President Retired General Constantino Chiwenga has arrived in Moscow Russia, where he is expected to deliver a special message to the government of Russia following the just ended harmonised elections and hold meetings with some business leaders interested in investing in Zimbabwe.





Vice President Chiwenga and his delegation arrived in Russia this Friday (today) and were welcomed by Zimbabwe’s ambassador to Russia, Ambassador Mike Nicholas Sango and embassy officials.





Upon arrival, Vice President Chiwenga told the ZBC News crew that he was sent by President Emmerson Mnangagwa to deliver a special message to the Russian government.





“I am a special envoy dispatched by President Emmerson Mnangagwa to deliver a special message to Russia,” said Vice President Chiwenga, without elaborating.





According to the itinerary, Vice President Chiwenga is expected to meet Russian investors to discuss vast business opportunities in line with the Zimbabwe is open for business mantra.





Top on the list to meet Vice President Chiwenga are the Russian investors who entered into a US$400 million joint venture deal with Zimbabwe, under the banner of the Great Dyke Investment Private Limited.



