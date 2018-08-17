CHIWENGA : CHAMISA WASTING TIME





However, Cde Chiwenga, who is one of President Emerson Mnangagwa’s two deputies, said the matter would still be heard by the courts to its finality and whose determination would be respected.

Speaking after touring the winter wheat crop at Arda Antelope Estate in Maphisa, Matabeleland South, Cde Chiwenga said the determination of the courts should be respected so that the country moves forward with its developmental agenda.



“There are some running to the courts, right now they are at the Constitutional Court but we know who won in the recent election,” said Cde Chiwenga.

He said MDC Alliance, out of all parties contesting in the polls, approached the courts arguing that they are the actual victors.



“We leave that to the courts but when you see yourself drubbed and people take all the seats in parliament and get an absolute majority and you yourself even failing to field polling agents, then you should realise you are wasting time by challenging the election outcome,” said Cde Chiwenga.

He said the court is sitting on Wednesday and everyone should accept the outcome of the court ruling so that people can move forward in building the country.



“When the issue is concluded in the courts, the real work starts.” The Constitutional Court will on Wednesday next week hear the case in which Chamisa is contesting the victory of President Mnangagwa in the presidential poll held on July 30.



President Mnangagwa won the election with 50,8 percent of the total vote, with Mr Chamisa garnering 44, 3 percent.



Mr Chamisa last Friday filed an application at the Constitutional Court, arguing that the official results announced by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) that declared President Mnangagwa the winner were not credible.



Cde Chiwenga discouraged the inciting of violence by parties saying such acts won’t take the country forward.



“What builds us is to build our country and when we do that everyone in Zimbabwe will be happy, everyone will get jobs and will get their hearts’ desires.

So we say, the people of Zimbabwe, let us work hard and unite because we are all children of Zimbabwe.”



The Acting President castigated some media houses for celebrating the imposition of sanction by the United States of America



“What kind of person are you who celebrate your own suffering. This is embarrassing. We want people who love their country. Let us embarrass such people by making sure that we farm and keep livestock so that we make money,” he said.



Cde Chiwenga said the Zanu-PF Government, after receiving a majority vote, was now working towards fulfilling the promises it made to the people before the elections.

He said the Government was was working on programmes to boost agricultural production so that industries have the raw materials.



The Acting President called on winning Zanu-PF candidates to pursue the Government’s development agenda warning that those who pull in the opposite direction would be voted out in the next elections.



“The bad roads that we promised to look into, we want to start now, like the road from Maphisa, Gwanda to Plumtree. We also want the road from Maphisa to Bulawayo to be expanded. I promised when I held campaigns in Plumtree and Gwanda that we will do this after the elections,” said Cde Chiwenga.



He said the Government is committed to assisting communities in establishing irrigation schemes wherever there is water.



The Acting President who was impressed by the winter wheat crop at Arda Antelope Estate, urged the Arda board chairperson Mr Basil Nyabadza to increase the hecterage from 650 to 1 000.



“We saw the great work being done by Arda. The Arda board chairperson explained to us how they started here together with our President who was championing this programme,” said Cde Chiwenga.



Cde Chiwenga said the Government was reviving the Cold Storage Company in Bulawayo and this was an opportunity for farmers to sell their livestock to the company which will be exporting beef soon.



He said the Government was this year extending its programme of establishing 200 hectares under irrigation in communities to Matobo district adding that Arda would give technical assistance. He also said the Government programme to promote livestock farming will also be extended to the district.



