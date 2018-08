CHIVAYO INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY : JUDGE

“The State case is fanciful, porous as has been shown above. The State has failed to reply to these criticisms, preferring to hide behind the lame excuse that these are triable issues to be determined at trial. With respect, the relative strengths of the State and defence cases is a relevant consideration. The State’s refusal to relate thereto must be put to the applicant’s benefit,” Uriri said before the judge ruled in his favour. Newsday