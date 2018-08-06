CHIVAYO DENIED BAIL

Controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo, who is facing allegations of defrauding the Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) of over $5 million, has been remanded in custody to August 17.

Harare magistrate Mr Elisha Singano said Chivayo was a flight risk considering that he was arrested at the airport ‘fleeing’ to South Africa and to release him at this stage would undermine the proper administration of justice.

He added that Chivayo was facing a serious offence which involved public funds and that the State had a strong case against him.

Trial is expected to commence on August 27.