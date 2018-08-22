CHARAMBA : COPS OUT IN FULL FORCE





The Zimbabwe Republic Police and other security services will be deployed and on high alert to maintain law and order during today’s hearing of the Presidential election petition filed by MDC-Alliance leader Mr Nelson Chamisa.





Mr Chamisa, who lost in the just-ended presidential election to President Mnangagwa, claims the election was rigged.





He accuses the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) of conniving with zanu-pf to rig the election.





President Mnangagwa, according to ZEC’s official results, won the election with 50,8 percent of the total vote against Mr Chamisa who got 44,3 percent.





In a statement, chief police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba said they had noted with concern threats that were being propagated on social media meant to derail the court proceedings.





“The ZRP and other security services are on high alert and will maintain law and order while ensuring that the public is safe and able to conduct their activities in the central business district in a peaceful environment,” she said.





“We want to warn all those bent on instigating violence that the law will be applied without fear or favour.”





Snr Asst Comm Charamba appealed to Zimbabweans to remain calm and peaceful as the court process unfolds.





She urged interested parties to allow the due process to be conducted without any hindrance.





Snr Asst Comm Charamba advised the public that certain roads which are close and adjacent to the Constitutional Court will be barricaded until tomorrow.





The affected roads are Sam Nujoma Street and Selous Avenue, Samora Machel Ave/Sam Nujoma St, Sam Nujoma St/Kwame Nkrumah Ave, Sam Nujoma St/Nelson Mandela Ave, Nelson Mandela Ave/Simon Muzenda St, Simon Muzenda St/Kwame Nkrumah Ave, Samora Machel Ave/Simon Muzenda St and Simon Muzenda St/Selous Ave.





“The roads will be closed to motorists and related traffic from 0600-1800hrs on the mentioned days,” said Snr Asst Comm Charamba.





“Motorists are, therefore, advised to plan their journeys taking into consideration the security arrangements and utilise other roads which lead into and out of Harare Central Business District.





“Members of the public are implored not to gather or interfere with the processes around the precincts of the Constitutional Court during the same period.”





Snr Asst Comm Charamba said people who will be attending the court session will not be allowed to carry electronic gadgets.





These include cellphones, laptops, cameras or other recording devices.





“To avoid unnecessary delays, please leave these items elsewhere,” she said.



