CHAMISA PUSHES FOR CONGRESS

Reports have emerged of jostling for positions with secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora seen as a possible challenger for the party’s leadership. Mwonzora prevailed over Chamisa during a vicious scrap for the position of party chief administrator at the 2014 congress. However, the former Nyanga North MP has kept his cards close to his chest and has in the past few weeks been forced to sue the media for linking him to a plot to oust Chamisa.