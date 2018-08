CABINET HEADACHE FOR ED

“The party and government have been conflated for a long period. Mnangagwa should balance party business and government work. He should go outside the party and select the best brains and retire the old guard to party, not government positions,” Masunungure said. “Now that he has been voted (in), though his political nemesis (Chamisa) still disputes it, he now has the legitimacy. With his 50, 67%, he crossed the Rubicon and his power is now anchored on the electorate.