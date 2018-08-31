BYO HOUSE REDUCED TO ASHES

PROPERTY worth over $10 000 was reduced to ashes after a five-roomed house was gutted by fire in Bulawayo’s Lobengula West suburb.



An electric fault due to an overloaded circuit is suspected to have caused the fire.

It appears all the electrical gadgets were plugged onto one socket and a door next to this socket was badly affected.



When a neighbour noticed flames coming out of the house through windows at around 5PM on Wednesday, the fire had already destroyed property in two bedrooms.



Bulawayo chief fire officer Mr Richard Peterson said they suspected that one of the electrical gadgets overheated and caused the fire.







He said the occupants of the locked premises were not at home when the fire started.

Mr Peterson said they received a call about the fire at around 6PM.





“It is suspected the fire could have been a result of an electrical fault due to an overloaded circuit as it appears like all the electrical gadgets were plugged onto one socket. Property worth $25 000 was saved while stuff worth about $10 000 was razed.





“The Brigade observed that there was no one at the house, the gate was locked, doors padlocked and chained. There were burnt electrical adaptors, electrical appliances and all connected to one socket, which was left on. The brigade managed to contain the fire within the two rooms and the roof above the two rooms was not affected,” he said.





Mr Peterson advised property owners to ensure that electrical gadgets in homes are switched-off and unplugged from wall sockets before retiring to bed or leaving for work.





“We continue to urge people to cross check that electrical and gas appliances are switched off and unplugged before they leave home or retire to bed. This simple procedure will save our properties, lives and investment,” he said.





When The Chronicle arrived at the scene, the owner of the house, Mr Ntando Dube (44), was busy cleaning the house with other family members.





He said he was shocked on receiving a phone call informing him that his house was on fire.

“I am at loss for words and don’t even know what to say except that we are at a loss. I was at work when the fire broke out and as you can see for yourself, I can only say it was an unfortunate incident,” said Mr Dube. Chronicle