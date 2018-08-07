BUSINESSMAN SHOOTS SELF DEAD OVER LOAN





A 60-YEAR-OLD Muzarabani business man reportedly shot himself with a .303 rifle on Sunday morning in his bedroom after he failed to pay a $17 000 loan to Stewart Bank.





When NewsDay news crew visited Pfotso village, Hoya in Muzarabani, scores of people were gathered at Tapiwa Chinoda’s house, waiting for the police to retrieve the body from his bedroom.





A family member, Dickson Chinoda told NewsDay that the deceased was failing to service his loan.





“The deceased took $17 000 loan to revive his businesses and was supposed to be paying $2 000 monthly instalments which he failed, hence, the decision to kills himself,” Chinoda said.





Mashonaland Central acting police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Petros Masikati said he is yet to receive the report.



