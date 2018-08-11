BOY WHIPPED OVER CHAMISA SLOGAN





A DRUNKEN Zanu PF supporter in Mvurwi reportedly went berserk and whipped a six-year-old boy for chanting MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa’s slogan.





Norman Mafa (37) appeared before Guruve resident magistrate Shingirai Mutiro yesterday facing assault charges.





He pleaded not guilty but was remanded in custody to Friday for trial. Prosecutor Albert Mazhindu told the court that on August 6, a drunken Mafa, who was wearing Zanu PF party regalia, met a group of young boys at Gem Farm in Mvurwi.





The young boys, aged between six and seven, allegedly started chanting Chamisa’s slogans, enraging Mafa who picked a stick and chased after them.





The court heard that Mafa caught up with the complainant and severely whipped him, only to release him after noticing blood gushing out of his legs.



