BOBI WINE OFF TO THE USA





Ugandan pop star and MP Bobi Wine has left a hospital in the capital, Kampala, where he has been receiving treatment since he was released on bail on Monday.





His aides say he left through a back entrance in an ambulance and is being taken to the airport where he will board a plane to Washington DC for further treatment.





Bobi Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, has been charged with treason after President Yoweri Museveni's convoy was allegedly stoned in northern Uganda earlier this month.





His allies say he was badly tortured by elite presidential guards during his detention. He walked on crutches when he appeared in court on Monday.





The court granted him bail, saying he did not constitute a flight risk.



