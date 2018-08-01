BLACKMAN DEFEATS CHEBUNDO

MDC Alliance parliamentary candidate for Kwekwe Central, Mr Blessing Chebundo yesterday suffered a heavy blow after he was beaten by his closest rival, Mr Masango “Blackman” Matambanadzo of the National Patriotic Front in the race to represent the constituency.



Mr Chebundo was using the #KwekweHim campaign tag, which he borrowed from the self-exiled Former Minister of information, Professor Jonathan Moyo, to incite people in Kwekwe not to vote President Mnangagwa, whom he beat twice in elections for the Kwekwe Central seat.



As soon as the election results for Kwekwe Central started trickling in, with the district command centre finally posting results showing Mr Matambanadzo as the winner with 7 578 against Mr Chebundo’s 7 122 votes, wild cheers started to erupt on the streets of Kwekwe as Mr Matambanadzo supporters celebrated the victory.





Business came to a standstill as Mr Matambanadzo went around the streets while being lifted up by his jubilant fans with a convoy of cars honking and skidding. Some excited supporters could be seen rolling on the tarmac in front of oncoming cars.





Mr Matambanadzo, who was fired from Zanu-PF for alleged insubordination, said he was elated to emerge victorious against all odds.





A self-confessed Grade Two dropout, Mr Matambanadzo said he owed his win to the Kwekwe community for helping him trounce even highly educated people who were eyeing the same seat.





“I was contesting against renowned lawyers, church bishops who are always praying for themselves and their congregants. God is amazing, I owe this to the people of Kwekwe,” he said.





Mr Chebundo said he was not yet at liberty to comment on the results. Other candidates that were contesting the Kwekwe Central seat were Cde Kandros Mugabe of Zanu-PF, Tongai Madhonoro of ZIPP, Learnmore Muparazi of PRC party and Mr Josinia Maupa who was contesting as an independent. Chronicle