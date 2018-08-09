skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Thursday, 9 August 2018
BITI IN COURT
Thursday, August 09, 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
MY DAD WAS BETTER : MUGABE'S SON
Former president Robert Mugabe's son, Robert Junior, has taken to social media to express sorrow at the scenes of violence that grippe...
TRIBAL TENSIONS RISE AS CHAMISA PICKS NEW BYO MAYOR
TRIBAL tensions have erupted in the MDC Alliance amid reports that the coalition leader Mr Nelson Chamisa wants to impose candidates to be a...
TENDAI BITI ARRESTED
Senior Zimbabwean opposition figure Tendai Biti was arrested as he tried to flee to neighbouring Zambia to seek asylum, his lawyer said ...
SOLDIERS RETIREMENT AGE EXTENDED
VICE-PRESIDENT Constantino Chiwenga, who doubles as Defence and War Veterans Affairs minister, last week extended soldiers’ retirement age...
I DID NOT GIVE THE ORDER : ARMY CHIEF
(Bloomberg) Zimbabwe’s armed forces chief is demanding to know who ordered troops last week to break up protests against the ruling party’s...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment