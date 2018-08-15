BITI BACK IN COURT

MDC Alliance principal Tendai Biti is challenging his appearance before the Zimbabwean courts arguing that he was abducted from Zambia and there is a valid High Court order from Zambia where his matter for asylum was supposed to be heard.



Chief Law Officer Michael Reza led the arresting officer Chief Superintendent Nyabasa who maintained Biti was lawfully handed over to the police by ZIMRA officials after his repatriation from Zambia.



The matter continues tomorrow morning from 11am where the arresting officer will be cross-examined by Ms Beatrice Mtetwa.



Biti is being charged for contravening Section 36 of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act Chapter 9.23 for public violence and also contravening Section 66 (a) (1) of the Electoral Act Chapter 2.13 for announcing unofficial results.



Last week Wednesday he crossed into Zambia in a bid to run away from justice and sought asylum which he was denied by the Zambian government that said his grounds were not worth the relief he sought.



He appeared in court on Fiday 10 August and was granted $5000 bail.



As part of his bail conditions, Biti was ordered to report twice a day to CID Law and Order and directed to surrender title deeds to his Chisipite house. zbc