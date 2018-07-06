



Former president Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane has returned to South Africa from abroad‚ in time to attend his brother Vusi’s funeral on Saturday.





“I can confirm that he came into the republic last night. He was briefly detained by the SAPS and it was confirmed there is no warrant of arrest for him‚” his lawyer Rudi Krause said on Friday.





“He is in SA for his brother’s funeral and to appear in court on the culpable homicide charges.”





He was detained because a look-out had been circulated for him on the SAPS system on a 2016 Rosebank case.





Krause said police did not want to identify what this case is in regard to. “At this stage‚ we do not know the nature of that case.”





The National Prosecuting Authority has told SowetanLIVE there is currently no warrant for Duduzane — only the summons for him to appear in a Johannesburg court on Thursday‚ July 12‚ to face two charges of culpable homicide related to a 2014 car accident.





Elaborating on Thursday night’s events‚ Krause said Duduzane Zuma was “briefly detained” at the O.R Tambo International Airport upon his arrival.





“No warrant of arrest was issued‚ he was therefore not arrested.”





The law enforcement officials‚ he said‚ were professional in their conduct.





“They acted responsibly and were completely fair‚” Krause said.





Nhlakanipho Vusi Zuma‚ 25‚ a lupus sufferer‚ died on Sunday. His funeral service will be held at the Rhema Recreational Centre in Randburg on Saturday morning‚ before being laid to rest at the Westpark Cemetery. He was the youngest of five children born to the former president and his third wife‚ the late Kate Mantsho. His siblings are the twins Duduzane and Duduzile.





The summons against Duduzane Zuma is in connection with the deaths of two minibus taxi passengers.





Phumzile Dube was killed in February 2014 after his Porsche collided with the taxi in which she was travelling. Her fellow passenger‚ Nanki Jeanette Mashaba‚ who was injured in the accident‚ reportedly died in hospital a few weeks after the crash.





In August 2015‚ the NPA decided not to prosecute the former president’s son‚ despite Magistrate Lalitha Chetty finding‚ during a formal judicial inquest into the death‚ that there was prima facie evidence that Dube’s death had been caused by the younger Zuma’s negligent actions.





But‚ after AfriForum and former prosecutor Gerrie Nel announced that they intended to pursue a private prosecution against Zuma‚ the state reconsidered that decision‚ and sought representations from Zuma on why he should not face charges. sowetan







