ZEC REPORTS CHAMISA TO THE POLICE





The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has reported MDC Alliance president, Nelson Chamisa for conducting an unlawful press conference on the eve of tomorrow’s harmonised elections.







Chamisa and his legal advisor, Advocate Thabani Mpofu today briefed the media at a local hotel in Harare, declaring that any result not in favour of the Alliance would be fictitious.





ZEC Acting Chief Elections Officer, Mr Utoile Silaigwana condemned Chamisa’s utterances, saying they have since reported him to the police to take appropriate action.





“The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission has noted with concern the violation of the Electoral Act [Chapter 2:13] by one of the candidates contesting in the 2018 Harmonised Elections. Clause 7 (1)(b) of the Code of Conduct for political parties and candidates and other stakeholders provides as follows: (1) No political party or candidate may, from midnight 24 hours before polling day in any election or referendum until polling stations are closed on that day publish, or cause or permit the publication, of any advertisement or statement promoting or opposing a particular party or candidate. It has come to the knowledge of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission that one of the Presidential candidates today, the 29th of July 2018 held a press conference at Meikles Hotel, in direct contravention of the provisions of the Electoral Act Fourth Schedule (Section 160A, Clause 7(1)(B). This matter has been reported to the police for investigation on possible infraction of the electoral law,” said Mr Silaigwana.





Meanwhile, ZEC has confirmed that it is all systems go for tomorrow’s polls, urging the registered voters to exercise their right to vote between 0700hrs to 1900hrs.



