ZEC BEHAVING LIKE ZANU PF : SIKHALA

JS: The incumbent will only split himself. He is so unpopular that he will be lucky to get 200 votes. How will he split my votes today when I thoroughly defeated him during the party primary elections? He had 273 votes to my 894 votes and you think such a person could split votes. He could not manage to hold a single rally in the five years he was MP up to now, and you think such a pretender can split votes? People must learn to take themselves seriously. It is few days left. Wait and see!ND: Are you satisfied with the current political environment as compared to previous years where widespread violence was the order of the day? Can you say there is an improvement?