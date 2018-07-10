Zanu-PF yesterday assured the African Union Election Observer Mission
that it will respect election results for the July 30 harmonised
elections regardless of the outcome as it is guided by the Constitution.
The party’s Secretary for Administration, Dr Obert Mpofu, said this yesterday while briefing journalists after a two-hour meeting with the mission headed by Mr Francis Kissinger Kakai at the party head- quarters.
Dr Mpofu said they had a fruitful meeting with the AU mission and clarified several issues that they had sought to understand.
“They raised some issues which they felt should be clarified. These included preparedness, whether the process is above board and acceptable to other players. The other issues raised related to the outcome of the election whether Zanu-PF is prepared to accept the outcome if it did not favour it and we assured them that what we are saying, and what our President is saying is what is going to happen. The President has opened this election to the world and it is the world that is going to observe and see how committed we are to this process,” said Dr Mpofu.
Tuesday, 10 July 2018
ZANU PF WILL ACCEPT POLL OUTCOME : MPOFU
Zanu-PF yesterday assured the African Union Election Observer Mission
that it will respect election results for the July 30 harmonised
elections regardless of the outcome as it is guided by the Constitution.
0 comments:
Post a Comment