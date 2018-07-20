ZANU PF SOAP FOR VAPOSITORI





IT was all joy for members of the Johane Marange Apostolic Church from Mutare South constituency, who attended the Passover Feast at Mafararikwa shrine, Bocha in Marange after each of them was handed over a bar of soap at the end of the 17-day event.





Hundreds of the St Noah Mutumwa Taguta led church on Wednesday gathered at Chief Zimunya’s court hall at 22 Miles where each of them received bars of soap, courtesy of Zanu PF candidate for Mutare South Cde Jefrey Ngome.





President Mnangagwa attended the Passover Feast on Saturday where the church said his victory was not only certain, but guaranteed.





Cde Ngome said his decision came following calls for help from members of the Johane Marange who wanted to attend the Passover Feast.





“As I was growing up, I used to hear many of the Johane Marange followers mourning after failing to attend one of their churches biggest event,” he said.





“When I was touring the constituency after romping to victory during the primary elections, the same sad story was also being told among the Johane Marange Apostolic Church members. I then sat down with my team and looked at ways of assisting them.





“It was when we came up with the idea of providing them with transport to and from Mafararikwa. We also realised that after spending days at the shrine, their garments would be dirty hence the idea of assisting them with soap,” he said.





Cde Ngome thanked Mutumwa Taguta for affording him an opportunity to be among his flock at his shrine during the Passover Feast.





He said it was one of his rare moments in life to be at such a big gathering.





More than 250 000 attended the event.





Mr Allias Madari, of Mabiya Village, could not hide his joy after receiving the soap saying Cde Ngome’s gesture would go a long way in helping his fellow congregants.





He said Cde Ngome’s gesture came as a surprise since no one was expecting to receive soap on their return from Mafararikwa shrine.





“We would like to thank Cde Ngome who assisted us with transport to and from Mafararikwa. We are happy that even those who could not afford to raise money to the shrine managed to attend the event. On our return we have been blessed with soap and everyone is happy,” he said.





Mrs Winnet Mudariki also thanked Cde Ngome for giving them transport and soap.





“If it was not because of him I would be home as we speak.





“This is not the only thing that he has done to people of Mutare South, but there are lot of projects that he has done that includes road maintenance,” she said.



