ZANU PF NAMES NEW PARTY SPOKESMAN

The ruling party ZANU PF has appointed Cde Munyaradzi Paul Mangwana as the party’s spokesperson to give Cde Simon Khaya Moyo ample of time to campaign for the Bulilima-Mangwe senatorial seat in the forth coming elections.

In a press statement, ZANU PF Director Administrator Dickson Dzora said Cde Mangwana would be the party’s spokesperson until further notice.



