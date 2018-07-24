ZANU PF HANDS OVER CARS





The ruling party Zanu PF has handed over the first batch of vehicles to aspiring candidates for National Assembly seats in the forthcoming harmonised elections to assist them in the mobilisation and canvassing process.





Zanu PF Secretary for Administration Dr Obert Mpofu handed over the all terrain vehicles to some of the candidates participating in the elections.





Dr Mpofu wished the aspiring legislators well and said the vehicles remain the property of the party and should be well taken care of.



