YOU ARE PLAYING WITH FIRE : CHAMISA WARNS ED

MDC Alliance presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa yesterday warned President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government against manipulating the July 30 elections, saying his supporters will not accept any rigged poll.

Chamisa told a bumper crowd at his 61st rally at Mutare’s Sakubva Stadium that the Zanu PF government was taking Zimbabweans for granted by allegedly trying to manipulate the electoral process in favour of the ruling party.

Yesterday’s rally was clearly one of the largest Chamisa has pulled so far with Sakubva Stadium packed to the rafters.

“I want to warn Mnangagwa who might assume that all Zimbabweans are his people,” he said.

“They are playing with fire.

“He should know that youth in the country don’t tolerate any nonsense and I am going to lead them.

But we won’t boycott elections. Winners don’t quit but Zanu PF might quit because they know that they might lose the upcoming elections.’’

Chamisa on Wednesday led a massive demonstration against the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC), which the MDC Alliance accuses of flouting the law in the printing and design of the ballot papers.

The coalition of opposition parties was particularly peeved by Zec’s alleged refusal to allow the MDC Alliance to inspect the printing of ballot papers.

Zec’s decision to produce a two-column ballot paper for the presidential election has also been criticised by the MDC Alliance, which says it is meant to give Mnangagwa undue prominence.

One of the MDC Alliance leaders, Tendai Biti, told the same rally that he was not afraid of being arrested and would announce the July 30 election results ahead of Zec if they detected any attempts to manipulate the outcome.

“I want to warn Mnangagwa that we are not going to allow an election with a gap,” he said.



