WIFE LURES GIRL (14) INTO HUBBY'S BED





A MUTASA woman who allegedly lured a 14-year-old neighbouring juvenile with goodies before coercing the girl into a polygamous marriage with her husband has been arrested and arraigned in court.





The couple — Mufaro Mukonowatsauka (46) and Rodgers Manera (48), of Sadomba village under Chief Mutasa, were self-actors when they appeared before Rusape regional magistrate Mr Livingstone Chipadza and pleaded not guilty to the charges.





Mukonowatsauka is being jointly charged with her husband who is facing rape charges.





Rusape district prosecutor Mr Tirivanhu Mutyasira told the court that Mukonowatsauka persuaded the complainant to become Manera’s second wife in return for cooking oil, sugar, salt and body lotion.





The young girl allegedly agreed to the arrangement.





“The accused persons are husband and wife and neighbours to the complainant. On October 13, 2015 at around 1700hrs, the complainant’s grandmother sent her to the accused persons’ homestead to collect cooking oil. The complainant found both the accused persons at home.





“Mukonowatsauka then started persuading the complainant to become her husband’s second wife and promised to give her cooking oil, sugar, salt, and body lotion if she accepts her proposal.



