WE WANT OUR FARM BACK : MUGABE TAKEN TO COURT

“From the plaintiff’s declaration…the alleged acts or omissions by the police or members of the police were committed or omitted to be done sometime in or before the year 2009. In essence, the cause of action against the fourth, sixth and seventh defendants (Matanga, Nhubu and Kunene) arose on or before the year 2009. It is thus fourth, sixth and seventh defendants’ submissions that the plaintiffs claim against them has prescribed in terms of Section 70 of the Police Act,” they said.