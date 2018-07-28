WARRANT OF ARREST FOR EX NSSA BOSS

A magistrate has issued warrants of arrest for former National Social Security Authority chairperson Robin Vela and businessman Adam Molai over a $16 million scam.



The warrants were issued on Friday for the arrest of Vela, Molai, Alec Nyatanga and Stephen Duggan.



One of their alleged accomplices in the scam, Housing Corporation Zimbabwe chief finance officer Masimba Xmas Shumba has already appeared in court on money laundering charges related to a dodgy Nssa housing development scheme.

Shumba is out on $2 000 bail.





Allegations are that in 2016, Nssa planned to build 10 000 houses and Housing Africa Corporation, owned by Molai, was awarded the tender under unclear circumstances.

Vela allegedly influenced the Nssa board to give HAC the contract although the company had no demonstrable experience in such projects.





“To cover up the offence, Adam Molai, Stephen Duggan and Alec Nyatanga formed a company called Housing Corporation Zimbabwe (Pvt) Limited on July 3, 2017 as directors under company number 4538/2017, three days after the contract was given to HAC by Nssa,” read court papers.

Nssa entered a housing offtake agreement with HCZ, which resulted in the parastatal transferring $16 million to HCZ.

“Upon receipt of the $16 million, between 17 August 2017 and 30 March 2018, the accused, knowing, believing or suspecting that the funds were proceeds of crime and for the purpose of concealing or disguising the illicit origin of the money, laundered the money by transferring $450 000 to Mazsing (Pvt) Ltd bank account, $488 000 to Emilia Mbemba’s account, $220 000 to Cangate, $470 000 to Torque Distributors and $323 750 to M Sabir Patel Family Trust.





“Investigations carried out revealed that the said money, which was transferred into above mentioned companies and an individual, had nothing to do with the purpose for which the funds were initially transferred for, instead the transfers were solely for the purpose of money laundering.”





Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission says it wants to interview businessman Mr Agrippa “Bopela” Masiyakurima, opposition politician Mr Shadreck Mashayamombe and former Higher and Tertiary Education Deputy Minister Dr Godfrey Gandawa over fraud allegations.

ZACC head of investigations Commissioner Goodson Nguni said Mr Masiyakurima could be linked to shady transactions during Mr Reward Kangai’s tenure as MD of NetOne.





Mr Mashayamombe has been linked to the illegal sale of State land and defrauding thousands of home-seekers of millions of dollars.





Dr Gandawa has to clear himself over 100 000 litres of fuel donated by the Zimbabwe Manpower Development Fund to Zanu-PF.





Dr Gandawa allegedly took receipt of the fuel coupons but never passed them on to the intended beneficiary.





“I can confirm investigations are underway. ‘‘The said gentlemen should answer questions related to various transactions which were carried out in recent years,” said Commissioner Nguni. Sunday Mail