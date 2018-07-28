WARRANT OF ARREST FOR EX NSSA BOSS

A magistrate has issued warrants of arrest for former National Social
Security Authority chairperson Robin Vela and businessman Adam Molai
over a $16 million scam.
The warrants were issued on Friday for the arrest of Vela, Molai, Alec Nyatanga and Stephen Duggan.
Shumba is out on $2 000 bail.
Allegations are that in 2016, Nssa planned to build 10 000 houses and Housing Africa Corporation, owned by Molai, was awarded the tender under unclear circumstances.
Vela allegedly influenced the Nssa board to give HAC the contract although the company had no demonstrable experience in such projects.
“To cover up the offence, Adam Molai, Stephen Duggan and Alec Nyatanga formed a company called Housing Corporation Zimbabwe (Pvt) Limited on July 3, 2017 as directors under company number 4538/2017, three days after the contract was given to HAC by Nssa,” read court papers.
Nssa entered a housing offtake agreement with HCZ, which resulted in the parastatal transferring $16 million to HCZ.
“Investigations carried out revealed that the said money, which was transferred into above mentioned companies and an individual, had nothing to do with the purpose for which the funds were initially transferred for, instead the transfers were solely for the purpose of money laundering.”
Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission says it wants to interview businessman Mr Agrippa “Bopela” Masiyakurima, opposition politician Mr Shadreck Mashayamombe and former Higher and Tertiary Education Deputy Minister Dr Godfrey Gandawa over fraud allegations.
Mr Mashayamombe has been linked to the illegal sale of State land and defrauding thousands of home-seekers of millions of dollars.
Dr Gandawa has to clear himself over 100 000 litres of fuel donated by the Zimbabwe Manpower Development Fund to Zanu-PF.
Dr Gandawa allegedly took receipt of the fuel coupons but never passed them on to the intended beneficiary.
“I can confirm investigations are underway. ‘‘The said gentlemen should answer questions related to various transactions which were carried out in recent years,” said Commissioner Nguni. Sunday Mail
